S&P 500 Futures Steady After Record Run as Investors Eye PPI, Claims

U.S. equity futures hovered near the flatline early Thursday, pausing after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set fresh intraday and closing records Wednesday amid rising confidence in a September Fed rate cut following cooler July CPI. S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow futures were little changed as traders digested a mixed batch of earnings and positioned for morning macro releases.

Cisco slipped about 1% premarket after fiscal Q4 results narrowly topped expectations and guidance tracked roughly in line, with management highlighting more than $2 billion of AI infrastructure orders for FY2025, including $800 million in Q4, even as shares eased following the print. Deere fell over 7% after mixed full-year guidance weighed on sentiment, adding to the cautious tone ahead of data.

The rally’s underpinning remains the “cooler-than-expected” inflation narrative: July CPI rose 0.2% m/m, reinforcing hopes the Fed will deliver an easing step at its late-September meeting, a dynamic that propelled megacaps and benchmark indices to new highs this week.

Strategists cautioned that while Thursday’s PPI is expected to tick up 0.2% m/m and jobless claims will offer a timely read on labor softening, equity markets appear inclined to “look through” modest firmness in wholesale prices given the shifting policy outlook.

Key watch points into the open include July PPI, weekly jobless claims for the period ended Aug. 9, and any earnings revisions that could challenge the multiple expansion fueled by easing bets. With rate-cut expectations now the primary driver, positioning remains sensitive to upside surprises in inflation or labor that could temper the Fed path implied by this week’s CPI-led risk bid.