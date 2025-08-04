S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Signal Rebound as Markets Digest Jobs Data and Tariff Developments

U.S. stock futures rose late Sunday, setting the stage for a stronger open after last week’s bruising downturn fueled by disappointing jobs data and uncertainty over upcoming trade tariffs. As of futures contracts linked to the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 advanced by at least 0.35%, while S&P 500 and Dow futures climbed about 0.30% each.

The early optimism comes on the heels of a week in which Wall Street’s major indices saw sharp declines: the S&P 500 snapped a two-week winning streak with a 2.41% slide, the Nasdaq 100 retreated 2.21%, and blue-chip and small-cap benchmarks dropped up to 4.2%.

Friday’s labor report ignited a fresh round of volatility, with payroll growth stalling and downward revisions pointing to broader cooling in the job market. Analysts say the latest data likely enhances the odds of a Fed policy response, while also fueling market anxiety amid stubbornly high inflation and waning corporate earnings momentum.

Meanwhile, traders are closely watching President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs—set for implementation on Thursday—which continue to cast a shadow as policymakers hint at future adjustments linked to evolving trade balances.

Comments from U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday suggested that tariff rates could remain fluid, depending on how overseas trade deficits or surpluses develop.

Political risks, such as President Trump’s escalating rift with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the controversial dismissal of the Bureau of Labor Statistics head Erika McEntarfer, have added to overall uncertainty.

Attention in the week ahead will shift to crucial earnings releases, with Palantir Technologies and other major players due to report. Investors are also monitoring economic data, including factory orders, services activity gauges, and jobless claims, for further clues on the direction of the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, crude oil prices slipped in Asia, gold held firm, and the 10-year Treasury yield rebounded from lows posted after the weak jobs report.

Despite last week’s turbulent finish and lingering concerns over tariffs and political stability, the modest rebounds in futures suggest traders are cautiously positioning for near-term opportunities. With macroeconomic uncertainty at the forefront, market participants are braced for another week of headline-driven swings.