S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs at Open as Markets Price In September Fed Cut

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at fresh records Wednesday, powered by growing conviction that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in September after a benign July inflation print and softer labor signals.

Futures pricing implied near-certain odds of a 25bp move, with some datasets showing probabilities in the mid‑90% range into the September meeting as investors leaned into a soft‑landing narrative.

July CPI held at 2.7% year over year while core pressures remained firmer, a mix markets viewed as compatible with policy easing without signaling demand damage. Rate‑sensitive front‑end Treasury yields fell as traders marked up the likelihood of the Fed restarting its easing cycle, aiding multiple expansion across growth sectors.

Mega‑cap tech led early gains, extending a broader bid underpinned by AI investment and resilient earnings, while financials benefited from a curve backdrop seen as constructive for net interest margins following Tuesday’s rally. Volatility eased, with the VIX slipping toward multi‑month lows as positioning skewed risk‑on into mid‑August.

Attention now turns to incoming data—PPI, jobless claims, and retail sales—for confirmation that disinflation and labor cooling persist without undermining demand, a balance that would preserve the case for a September cut and keep equities near record territory.