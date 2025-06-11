S&P/ASX 200 Index: ASX 200 Soars to Record High as US Markets Rally and Trade Talks Fuel Optimism

The S&P/ASX 200 Index surged to a new all-time high on Wednesday, propelled by a wave of investor optimism following robust gains on Wall Street and encouraging progress in US-China trade negotiations.

The benchmark index climbed past its previous record, reaching as high as 8,639.1 points in early trading before settling just above 8,620 points—a testament to the renewed confidence sweeping through global markets.

This milestone marks a dramatic turnaround for the Australian share market. Just two months ago, the ASX 200 languished below 7,400 points, battered by escalating tariff threats and global economic uncertainty.

The subsequent delay of US tariffs and a series of positive signals from trade negotiators have since sparked a powerful rally, lifting the index by nearly 17% since early April.

The recovery mirrors strong performances in the US, where the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are now within striking distance of their own record highs.

Investor sentiment has been buoyed by a confluence of factors. Ten of eleven major US equity sectors posted gains overnight, with particular strength in Energy, Consumer Discretionary, Health Care, and Telecommunications. Back home, standout performances from local heavyweights such as Commonwealth Bank of Australia, BHP Group, and Wesfarmers have been instrumental in driving the index higher. Commonwealth Bank alone has surged over 22% since April, hitting its own record highs and now commanding nearly 12% of the index’s total weighting.

The backdrop to this rally is the much-anticipated progress in US-China trade talks. Negotiations in London have entered a critical phase, with both sides signaling that a framework agreement is within reach. While details remain sparse, officials from both countries have expressed cautious optimism, noting that the latest round of discussions has been “really, really well,” and may extend further to finalize specifics. This diplomatic momentum has helped ease fears of a renewed trade war, encouraging investors to increase their exposure to risk assets.

Looking ahead, market participants will closely watch upcoming US consumer price data and Federal Reserve commentary for further clues on the interest rate outlook. For now, the ASX 200’s record-breaking advance underscores the market’s confidence in a more stable global trade environment and the resilience of Australia’s corporate sector.

As trade negotiations progress and economic indicators remain supportive, the outlook for Australian equities appears increasingly robust.