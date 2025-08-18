S&P/ASX 200 Opens Flat as DigiCo and BlueScope Slide on Earnings Results

Australia’s benchmark ASX index opened flat on Monday, as heavyweights DigiCo Infrastructure REIT and BlueScope Steel led losses following their latest earnings announcements. Most sectors remained subdued at the open, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid mixed corporate updates.

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT was the biggest loser on the ASX 200, plunging 10% after releasing its first set of results. The market reacted negatively to the numbers, highlighting ongoing concerns about growth and stability in Australia’s listed infrastructure sector.

BlueScope Shares Drop After Profit Falls

Steelmaker BlueScope reported underlying EBIT of $738 million for FY2025, a sharp $601 million fall from last year. Net profit after tax came in at $83.8 million, down $721.9 million year-on-year, reflecting tougher market conditions and an impairment charge on its North American coated products business.

Despite lower profits, BlueScope’s CEO Mark Vassella said the results showed resilience amid global uncertainty. The firm’s robust balance sheet and ongoing productivity improvements position it for recovery as macroeconomic conditions improve.

Underlying EBIT: $738 million (down 45%)

Net Profit: $84 million (down 90%)

Final dividend: 30 cents per share, partially franked

Board extended buy-back program up to $240 million for next year

Market Outlook Stays Cautious

The ASX’s muted open comes as investors digest a wave of earnings updates and economic uncertainty. With signs of recovery in Australian construction and improving spreads in the US, BlueScope forecasts 1H FY2026 underlying EBIT between $550-$620 million, subject to market conditions.