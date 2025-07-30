Starbucks share (NASDAQ: SBUX) Surges Over 5% on Strong Turnaround Momentum

Starbucks stock surged today, opening with a sharp 5.84% gain and trading above $98 during intraday action—a clear signal of renewed investor confidence in the global coffee giant.

The rally comes on the heels of stronger-than-expected quarterly sales, which underscored the early success of CEO Brian Niccol’s ongoing turnaround strategy.

Investors responded to the company’s commitment to store modernization and operational enhancements, initiatives that Niccol recently detailed with plans for a major U.S. investment and a streamlined, more efficient menu.

This robust rebound follows a period of pressure for Starbucks, as North American same-store sales posted their sixth consecutive quarterly decline.

However, the company managed to outperform Wall Street’s consensus expectations with its latest update, and analysts highlighted improvements in international markets—notably a 2% same-store sales gain in China, despite stiff competition.

Market participants also welcomed commentary from analysts at Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan, who pointed to Starbucks’ operational transformation as a catalyst for future growth and a possible return to aggressive expansion strategies in the next year. Multiple brokerages have raised their price targets on the stock in response to these latest results.

As U.S. consumer sentiment remains challenged by inflation and tariff uncertainties, Starbucks’ accelerating turnaround and ambitious investment plans have grabbed Wall Street’s attention.

Today’s stock surge reflects optimism that the brand’s revitalization campaign may be well ahead of schedule, setting a positive tone as the company moves into the next stage of its strategy.