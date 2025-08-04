Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) Stock Skyrockets as Office Furniture Company Agrees to $2.2 Billion Sale

Steelcase Inc. shares soared over 45% on Monday after the company announced it will be acquired by HNI Corporation in a transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion in cash and stock.

Under the definitive agreement, shareholders of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Steelcase will receive $7.20 in cash plus 0.2192 shares of HNI common stock per Steelcase share, representing an implied value of $18.30 per share based on HNI’s recent closing price. This offer reflects a substantial premium of nearly 80% over Steelcase’s last closing price, sending the stock to a new 52-week high.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2025, subject to approval from shareholders and regulators. Upon completion, HNI shareholders will own roughly 64% of the combined company, while Steelcase holders will possess the remaining 36%.

The merger brings together two prominent names in office furnishings with complementary product portfolios and dealer networks, aiming to capture increased demand as return-to-office trends accelerate and workplace requirements evolve.

According to company leadership, the acquisition is designed to unlock new growth opportunities, enhance customer and dealer relationships, and create significant value for shareholders of the unified firm. The Steelcase brand will be preserved, and the two companies will maintain their respective headquarters in Iowa and Michigan.

The transaction’s expected synergies and broader reach are viewed by analysts as a timely response to fast-changing industry dynamics and a sign of renewed confidence in the commercial real estate and office furniture markets.