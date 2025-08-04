Stock Futures Rise as Nasdaq and Dow Rebound from Multi-Week Lows

Stock futures increased on Monday as Wall Street sought to recover from last week’s steep decline. Both Nasdaq and Dow Jones futures showed strong gains in early trading. This rebound follows a tough week in which all three major U.S. indices recorded their worst weekly losses since spring.

These losses were due to weaker-than-expected jobs data and fresh worries about the Trump administration’s aggressive tariff policies.

Last week, the S&P 500 dropped 2.4%, the Dow fell 2.9%, and the Nasdaq lost 2.2%. Investor mood improved as futures markets turned positive. Nasdaq futures rose by 0.39%, while Dow Jones futures gained 0.25%, indicating a return of confidence as traders absorbed market challenges and awaited earnings reports.

The market rebound happens amidst significant economic uncertainty. President Trump’s executive order last week imposed tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on several international trading partners. These tariffs raised concerns about increasing import costs and potential inflation, complicating the investment environment.

Additionally, July’s jobs report showed only 73,000 new jobs added and downward adjustments to previous months, suggesting signs of slowing job market growth. This data strengthened expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, with nearly 90% of traders betting on a move in September.

Investors are paying close attention to the earnings season, with over 100 S&P 500 companies set to report their results this week. Reports from major companies like Palantir, Eli Lilly, and Disney are likely to cause more market fluctuations and influence investor sentiment in the coming days.

Commodity markets also contributed to market dynamics, as oil prices fell and gold prices retreated, reflecting growing uncertainty about economic policy and global trade.

Despite the rise in futures, August is usually a tough month for stocks, often bringing lower prices for major indices. The current market resilience shows that investors are cautiously navigating short-term uncertainty.

They are balancing hopes for policy support and strong corporate earnings against ongoing economic and geopolitical risks. Moving forward, the success of the stock futures market in maintaining this rebound will depend on data releases, earnings results, and clarity on tariff policies as the month progresses.