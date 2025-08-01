Stock Market August 1: New Trump Tariff Threat Tanks the S&P 500 (VOO) Today

U.S. stocks suffered steep losses on August 1, 2025, as investors reacted swiftly to President Donald Trump’s sweeping new global tariff announcement and a disappointing July jobs report.

The S&P 500, tracked by Vanguard’s VOO ETF, dropped 1.3% at the open and extended losses through the session, marking the index’s fourth consecutive day of declines and its worst start to August in years.

The Nasdaq tumbled 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 500 points, underscoring the breadth of the selloff across markets.

The White House’s latest trade policy imposes tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on imports from 92 countries, including steep hikes for major partners like Canada, Taiwan, and India.

These measures are set to take effect on August 7 and are aimed at protecting American manufacturers but are raising fears of supply chain disruptions, higher inflation, and retaliation from trading partners. The highly anticipated tariff rollout was compounded by weaker-than-expected jobs data, with only 73,000 jobs added in July and an unemployment rate uptick to 4.2%, further fueling worries about a faltering U.S. recovery.

Market participants gravitated toward safer assets, driving bond yields lower as equity volatility spiked. Technology and manufacturing stocks were especially hard hit, with sector leaders like Nvidia and Amazon dragging indexes down.

Analysts caution that the renewed trade tensions, coupled with signs of slowing economic momentum, may signal choppier waters ahead for investors.

Today’s sharp retreat in the S&P 500 and VOO ETF highlights the market’s heightened sensitivity to geopolitical risks and underscores how deeply trade policy shifts can rattle global sentiment.

With new tariffs set to take effect within days and the Federal Reserve eyeing policy responses, Wall Street remains on alert as the economic repercussions of protectionist moves begin to play out.