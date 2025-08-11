Stock Market Live August 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher as China Chip Tensions Resurface

The S&P 500 edged up in early trade as investors weighed fresh U.S.-China tech frictions alongside steady corporate updates, with sentiment stabilizing despite headline risk around AI chips and trade policy. The bid for broad index exposure via large ETFs like VOO reflected a market that is parsing policy noise against resilient earnings and liquidity conditions.

Focus centered on reports that Nvidia and AMD agreed to remit 15% of revenue from certain China AI chip sales to the U.S. government in exchange for export licenses covering Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308, an unprecedented structure that could trim product-level margins while reopening a key channel.

Multiple outlets characterized the mechanism as atypical and tied directly to license approvals, adding a new cost overlay to China-bound shipments.

At the same time, Chinese state-linked media escalated scrutiny of Nvidia’s H20, alleging security risks and inadequate performance and sustainability, following a July summons by China’s cyberspace regulator over potential “backdoor” concerns—claims Nvidia has denied, saying its products have no backdoors enabling remote access or control. The narrative suggested possible “remote shutdown” via a hardware backdoor, amplifying uncertainty for China demand and procurement decisions.

Market tone remained mixed beneath the indices as chip leaders saw volatile premarket moves on the revenue-share and security headlines, while broader U.S. equities absorbed the policy flux with limited spillover beyond semis. For investors, key watchpoints are the cadence and scope of export licenses, pricing and margin pass-through on H20/MI308, and whether Chinese buyer caution deepens amid state-media pressure and regulatory scrutiny.

Overall, the day’s setup balanced incremental macro-policy risk with ongoing earnings resilience, keeping the S&P 500 modestly higher even as the semiconductor complex recalibrated to evolving U.S.-China dynamics.