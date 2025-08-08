Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers

U.S. equities edged higher within a tight trading range as investors digested a heavy slate of tech earnings, with Palantir, AMD, and Shopify emerging as the day’s dominant movers after delivering headline-making second-quarter results.

The broader market tone was constructive but selective, with gains led by AI infrastructure and software beneficiaries while traders weighed guidance quality and margin signals ahead of the next macro data releases.

Palantir set the pace after topping $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, growing 48% year over year, and raising full-year guidance on robust U.S. demand and accelerating commercial adoption of its AI platform.

U.S. government sales rose 53% to $426 million, while U.S. commercial revenue nearly doubled, reinforcing the narrative that Palantir’s AI deployments are scaling beyond pilots into larger, multi-year contracts. Shares extended gains as analysts acknowledged stronger fundamentals even as valuation remains a point of debate.

AMD posted record quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion, up 32% year over year, with strength in server and PC processors, but its adjusted EPS landed roughly in line and margins were weighed by an $800 million MI308 export-control hit.

Management guided third-quarter revenue to about $8.7 billion, underscoring confidence that the MI350 ramp and continued EPYC and Ryzen share gains can re-accelerate growth into the second half despite geopolitics and inventory charges.

Shopify surged after delivering 31% revenue growth to $2.68 billion and stronger-than-expected guidance, signaling broad-based acceleration across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The company highlighted sustained free cash flow discipline alongside merchant adoption, a combination that resonated with momentum and fundamentals-focused investors alike.

With mega-cap AI and e-commerce prints skewing positive and guidance trending higher, the market’s range-bound lift reflected a risk-on bias toward earnings leaders, while participants remained attentive to valuation sensitivity, margin durability, and the path of AI hardware supply through year-end.