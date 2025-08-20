Stock Market Sees Nasdaq Composite Down 1.34% as Big Tech Slides, Intel (INTC) Soars on $2B Boost, Nvidia (NVDA) led the downturn

The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.34% as major technology stocks extended their selloff, while Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) bucked the trend with a 9% surge following SoftBank’s announcement of a $2 billion strategic investment in the struggling chipmaker.

Tech Sector Under Broad Pressure

The technology-heavy Nasdaq bore the brunt of Monday’s market decline as investors continued rotating out of high-valuation growth stocks. Nvidia (NVDA) led the downturn, falling over 3% and dragging other semiconductor names lower despite no company-specific news. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index posted similar losses as profit-taking accelerated following recent strong gains in AI-related stocks.

Other “Magnificent Seven” constituents also contributed to the tech rout, with Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon all closing in negative territory. The broad-based selling reflected concerns about stretched valuations and uncertainty surrounding the pace of AI monetization across the sector.

Intel Defies Sector Weakness on SoftBank Deal

Intel emerged as a standout winner, surging 9% to close near $25 after SoftBank Group announced it would invest $2 billion at $23 per share. The deal positions SoftBank as Intel’s fifth-largest shareholder with approximately 2% ownership, providing crucial capital as Intel works to regain competitiveness in the AI chip market.

The investment represents a significant vote of confidence from SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, who cited Intel’s “essential role” in U.S. semiconductor production. The partnership comes as Intel continues its challenging turnaround efforts under CEO Pat Gelsinger, including cost-cutting measures and strategic refocusing on core businesses.

Mixed Market Breadth Despite Tech Weakness

While the Nasdaq declined sharply, the Dow Jones Industrial Average showed resilience, declining only 0.3% as industrial and financial stocks provided some support. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, reflecting the index’s significant technology weighting but demonstrating better diversification than the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Small-cap stocks also struggled, with the Russell 2000 declining alongside major indexes, suggesting broad-based risk-off sentiment rather than sector-specific concerns. Volume levels remained elevated, indicating institutional participation in the selling pressure across multiple sectors.

The market’s mixed performance underscores ongoing sector rotation dynamics as investors reassess portfolio allocations amid changing economic conditions and Federal Reserve policy expectations.