Stock Movers: Intel, Peloton, Eli Lilly See Significant Market Activity on August 7, 2025

On August 7, 2025, several notable stock movements caught market participants’ attention amid earnings reports, corporate announcements, and political developments.

Intel experienced a sharp decline with shares dropping approximately 4% in premarket trading following former President Donald Trump’s call for the immediate resignation of CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

The demand intensified scrutiny around Tan’s alleged conflicts related to past business dealings with semiconductor firms linked to China. While no specific evidence or allegations have been detailed, this political commentary weighed heavily on Intel’s stock, adding volatility and raising questions about the company’s leadership amidst national security concerns.

Peloton shares surged nearly 23% premarket driven by the company’s announcement of plans to cut 6% of its global workforce as part of an ongoing turnaround effort. The fitness equipment maker also posted a surprise profit in its latest quarter and forecasted 2026 revenue above analyst estimates in the range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

These cost-saving measures and positive financial guidance boosted investor confidence in Peloton’s recovery strategy after mitigating previous sales slumps.

Meanwhile, Eli Lilly’s stock declined by more than 14% despite reporting second quarter earnings that beat expectations, fueled by strong sales of its GLP-1 medications like Mounjaro and Zepbound. The company’s results reflected robust revenue growth nearing $14.7 billion and adjusted EPS of around $5.60.

However, the market reacted negatively primarily due to trial results for its daily obesity pill, which disappointed investors. Despite this, Eli Lilly remains a dominant player in the obesity and diabetes drug markets with a rich pipeline and ongoing manufacturing expansions.

These developments highlight a dynamic day for investors balancing political noise, corporate cost restructuring, earnings outcomes, and drug trial updates across major stocks in technology, fitness, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Market participants remain attentive to how these factors shape the near-term trajectories for Intel, Peloton, and Eli Lilly as each navigates unique challenges and opportunities.