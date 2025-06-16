Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,127 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. has expanded its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT), acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the first quarter of 2025. This acquisition represents an 11.5% increase in the fund’s holdings, bringing its total ownership to 20,609 shares of the aerospace and defense giant.

At the end of the quarter, Stockman Wealth Management’s stake in Lockheed Martin was valued at approximately $9.2 million, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This move underscores the ongoing confidence among institutional investors in Lockheed Martin’s long-term prospects, especially as the company continues to benefit from robust global defense spending and a strong contract pipeline. Lockheed Martin remains a core holding for many large funds, with institutional investors collectively owning more than 74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The acquisition by Stockman Wealth Management Inc. comes at a time when Lockheed Martin’s stock has demonstrated resilience amid broader market volatility. The company’s diversified portfolio, including advanced aerospace systems, missile defense, and next-generation technology solutions, has positioned it as a leader in the defense sector. Recent contract wins and a solid order backlog have further strengthened its outlook for sustained revenue and earnings growth.

Other notable institutional investors have also increased their stakes in Lockheed Martin in recent quarters, highlighting the stock’s appeal as a defensive play in uncertain economic times. As geopolitical tensions and defense budgets remain elevated, Lockheed Martin continues to attract attention from both institutional and retail investors seeking stability and long-term value.