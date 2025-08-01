Stocks to Watch This Friday: Apple, Amazon, Coinbase, Reddit | COIN, AMZN, AAPL, RDDT

Investors are watching four key stocks this Friday: Apple, Amazon, Coinbase, and Reddit. Each company has caught attention for different reasons after recent earnings reports and market changes.

Apple’s shares rose after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Strong iPhone sales and overall product demand boosted confidence, leading analysts to raise price targets and highlight Apple’s strength in a competitive tech market.

In contrast, Amazon faced selling pressure. Despite reporting earnings and revenue that surpassed expectations, the e-commerce giant gave guidance that disappointed analysts. Concerns about future profits and growing competition in the cloud market caused an 8% drop in pre-market trading.

Still, major investment firms maintained their buy ratings and increased their price targets, seeing this as a good buying opportunity, especially given Amazon’s advancements in artificial intelligence.

Coinbase experienced significant volatility, dropping over 7% in after-hours trading. The crypto exchange, now included in the S&P 500, is under more scrutiny due to regulatory uncertainties in the sector. However, some analysts believe in Coinbase’s potential growth due to the rising popularity of digital assets and its role in new asset classes and stablecoins.

Reddit’s shares surged after strong revenue growth and an expanding advertising business. Investment banks raised their price targets, crediting new advertising formats, international growth, and improvements in user onboarding. Investors are closely watching Reddit as it seeks sustainable growth after its IPO.

The movement in these stocks shows a mix of challenges and opportunities for investors on Fridays. Earnings reports and shifts in strategy are changing how people view the U.S. stock market.