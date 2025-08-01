Strategic Advocates LLC Boosts Invesco QQQ Holdings to $25.06 Million Amid Tech Sector Momentum

Strategic Advocates LLC, a prominent investment advisory firm, has increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) to $25.06 million, according to its most recent regulatory filings.

This move underscores the firm’s continued confidence in one of the market’s most heavily traded and influential exchange-traded funds, which tracks the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index and features holdings in some of the world’s biggest technology and innovation-driven companies.

The latest filing shows that Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its QQQ position by 6.5% in the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a trend among institutional investors to deepen exposure to large-cap growth stocks.

Invesco QQQ remains a compelling vehicle for accessing diversified innovation across sectors, with major weightings in technology, consumer discretionary, and healthcare. As of June 30, 2025, technology accounts for more than 60% of the fund’s allocation, making it an essential proxy for the performance of leading U.S. tech giants.

Strategic Advocates LLC’s sizable investment highlights both the ETF’s enduring appeal and the broader momentum among institutions seeking resilient vehicles in a shifting market landscape. QQQ’s liquidity and historical performance—often outpacing broader equity benchmarks—add to its allure, especially amid ongoing volatility and uncertainty in global markets.

In a year where large-cap growth and technology stocks have led gains on Wall Street, investment moves like this by Strategic Advocates LLC signal ongoing institutional confidence in the innovation-driven companies that define the Nasdaq-100.

As investors monitor shifts within institutional portfolios, QQQ’s breadth and sector concentration continue to make it a pivotal asset for those seeking growth and stability through dynamic market cycles.