Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Shares Plunge 18% After Disappointing Q4 Results and Weak Guidance

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) shares plunged 18.27% to close at $46.80 on August 6, 2025, wiping out recent gains and rattling investors across the fast-growing AI hardware sector.

The dramatic selloff followed the company’s release of fiscal Q4 2025 results that missed Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings, fueling broader doubts about profit margins and near-term growth for this highly watched server manufacturer.

Super Micro reported Q4 revenue of $5.8 billion—up 8% year-on-year but below analysts’ consensus of close to $6 billion—as well as adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, notably weaker than just over $0.44 expected and down sharply from $0.63 a year earlier.

Glaring in the results was a drop in gross margin to 9.6%, reflecting stiffer competition, price pressures on AI servers, and rising component costs. Guidance for the first quarter of FY2026 compounded market anxiety: management forecasted revenue between $6.0 and $7.0 billion, and EPS of $0.40–$0.52, both below Street estimates.

The disappointment was particularly acute given recent euphoria over AI infrastructure spending, with Super Micro widely viewed as a beneficiary of the global data center boom.

Investors had bid up the stock in anticipation that it would sustain or accelerate its momentum alongside partners like NVIDIA. Instead, the Q4 miss and cautious outlook spotlighted profit headwinds and execution challenges.

Some analysts flagged risk of market share loss to larger peers and skepticism around Super Micro’s ability to reach its downgraded—but still ambitious—full-year sales target of $33 billion by June 2026, down from a previous goal of $40 billion. Sector-wide volatility, new U.S. tariffs on semiconductors, and tighter industry conditions are compounding pressure.