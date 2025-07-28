Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) Stock Jumps 6.6% in High-Volume Rally: AI Optimism Fueling Recovery

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) surged 6.6% today, closing at $58.06 as the stock continued its dramatic rebound in 2025. SMCI has benefited from renewed investor enthusiasm for AI infrastructure, with its AI-optimized server platforms remaining a critical driver amid ongoing expansion in global data center demand.

Since bottoming earlier this year, SMCI shares have climbed over 55% year-to-date, though they remain well below their 2024 peak near $96. The company’s recent quarterly results reflected both strength and challenges: Fiscal Q3 2025 revenue grew 19% year-over-year to $4.6b, but missed analyst forecasts as some large customers deferred platform decisions, pushing anticipated sales into the coming quarters.

Non-GAAP earnings per share for the quarter landed at $0.31—down from $0.66 a year ago, as margins came under pressure from inventory reserves and expedited costs linked to new product launches.

AI GPU platforms now account for more than 70% of total revenue, underscoring Super Micro’s strategic importance to the next wave of AI computing. Management has signaled optimism about closing delayed orders and expects a stronger finish to the fiscal year, with Q4 revenue guidance between $5.6b and $6.4b.

The next financial results are slated for August 5, 2025, and will provide greater clarity on the pace of recovery and long-term outlook.

Despite recent volatility fueled by both sector sentiment and company-specific earnings disappointments, SMCI is seen by many analysts as attractively valued, with a forward P/E near 27 and strong positioning in the booming AI server market.

The stock’s positive momentum, combined with accelerating adoption of its AI-optimized hardware, are key factors to watch as investors weigh the company’s prospects for sustained growth through the rest of 2025.