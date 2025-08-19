Suzlon Becomes First Indian Energy Company to Pledge 100% Renewable Power by 2030

Suzlon Group made history on Monday by becoming the first Indian energy company to join the global RE100 Initiative, committing to power all 15 manufacturing facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2030.

The wind energy solutions provider’s ambitious pledge represents a significant milestone in corporate sustainability commitments within India’s energy sector.

The Pune-based company announced its participation in the RE100 Initiative, a global movement led by Climate Group in partnership with the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which comprises over 400 of the world’s most prominent companies across industries unified by the goal of transitioning to 100% renewable electricity.

Comprehensive Decarbonization Strategy

The renewable energy commitment forms part of Suzlon’s broader decarbonization roadmap, targeting carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035 and achieving net-zero emissions across Scope 1, 2, and 3 by 2040. Scope 1 covers direct operational emissions, Scope 2 includes indirect emissions from purchased electricity, and Scope 3 encompasses the entire value chain from suppliers to product lifecycle.

JP Chalasani, CEO of Suzlon Group, emphasized the strategic importance of the commitment: “Joining RE100 is a powerful affirmation of our belief that true leadership in renewable energy begins at home in how we run our own operations.

We are not just delivering clean power to the world; we are ensuring that every megawatt we produce is backed by a manufacturing process powered entirely by renewables”.

Strong Progress Toward Sustainability Goals

Suzlon has already demonstrated substantial progress in its environmental objectives. Over the past year, the company achieved 92.87% carbon neutrality at the plant level, with its rotor blade unit in Dhule operating entirely on renewable energy.

The company recorded a significant 17.19% decrease in energy intensity compared to fiscal year 2023-24 and reduced Scope 1 and 2 emission intensity by an impressive 88.51%.

Additionally, Suzlon increased its renewable energy usage by 80.7%, highlighting substantial advancement in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives. These achievements underscore the company’s operational commitment to sustainability practices.