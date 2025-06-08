Suzlon, IEX to Tata Power: 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Their 2025 Share Price Targets

India’s energy sector is undergoing a major transformation, driven by surging demand, renewable energy adoption, and supportive government policies.

For investors seeking exposure to this high-growth landscape, several energy stocks stand out for their strong fundamentals, ambitious expansion plans, and favorable analyst forecasts. Here are five energy stocks to watch in 2025, along with their projected share price targets.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Suzlon remains a key player in India’s renewable energy revolution, primarily focusing on wind energy solutions. The company has staged a robust turnaround, benefiting from financial restructuring and a renewed push for clean energy.

Analysts expect Suzlon’s share price to target between ₹90 and ₹99 in 2025, with some forecasts suggesting a range from ₹53.98 to ₹99 depending on market conditions and execution of its growth strategy. The company’s ability to sustain operational improvements and capitalize on green energy trends will be crucial for meeting these targets.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

IEX is India’s leading automated energy trading platform, uniquely positioned to benefit from rising power demand and market liberalization. The 2025 share price target for IEX ranges from ₹131 to ₹287, reflecting both its strong financial performance and the sector’s growth potential.

Long-term projections remain bullish, with analysts expecting significant upside as India’s energy consumption continues to climb and trading volumes increase.

Tata Power Company Ltd.

Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company, is aggressively expanding its renewable portfolio and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The average share price target for Tata Power in 2025 is ₹406.30, with forecasts ranging from ₹366.80 to ₹438.75.

The company’s steady earnings growth, strong cash flows, and leadership in green energy make it a top pick for investors seeking stability and long-term appreciation.

NTPC Limited

NTPC, India’s largest power generator, is rapidly expanding into renewables while maintaining a dominant presence in thermal and hydro power. With a market cap exceeding ₹1.8 lakh crore and a focus on generating 60% of power from renewables by 2032, NTPC is well-positioned for sustained growth.

While specific 2025 price targets vary, NTPC remains a consensus buy among analysts due to its scale, government backing, and transition strategy.

Power Grid Corporation of India

Power Grid Corporation is the backbone of India’s electricity transmission network, ensuring reliable power delivery nationwide. The company’s stable earnings, high dividend payouts, and ongoing investments in grid modernization make it a favorite among conservative investors.

Although exact 2025 price targets are not widely published, Power Grid is consistently rated as a top energy sector holding for steady returns and low volatility.

As India’s energy sector accelerates its shift toward sustainability and efficiency, these five stocks offer a blend of growth, resilience, and innovation. Investors should monitor company-specific developments and broader market trends to make informed decisions as 2025 approaches.