Suzlon Energy (NSE: SUZLON) Share Price Forecast 2025-2030

Suzlon Energy Ltd., a leading Indian renewable energy solutions provider, has captured significant investor attention following a remarkable financial turnaround. After clearing substantial debt and securing a robust order book, the company is poised for potential growth, making its long-term share price targets a subject of intense market analysis.

Projections from 2025 to 2030 indicate a generally positive trajectory, though forecasts vary based on different growth assumptions.

Suzlon Share Price Target 2025

For 2025, analysts predict a continued upward trend for Suzlon’s stock. Most forecasts place the share price in a range between ₹70 and ₹115. The more optimistic targets, approaching ₹115, are based on the increasing global demand for renewable energy, favorable government policies, and Suzlon’s own operational improvements. Conservative estimates around ₹99 reflect the company’s ongoing efforts to stabilize its financial position fully.

Mid-Term Projections: 2026 to 2028

Looking toward 2026, the growth momentum is expected to continue. Price targets for the year generally fall between ₹91 and ₹125. This steady climb is attributed to the successful execution of its turnaround strategy and benefits from a strong market for wind energy solutions.

By 2027, forecasts become more varied. Some analyses suggest a target range of ₹116 to ₹175, anticipating sustained operational improvements and technological advancements. However, more bullish outlooks project the price could reach as high as ₹270, contingent on the company exceeding its growth expectations.

For 2028, predictions also show a wide spread. Conservative estimates place the stock between ₹156 and ₹215. In a high-growth scenario where the company consistently increases its sales and market share, some analysts believe the share price could potentially trade in a range of ₹280 to ₹390.

Long-Term Outlook: 2029 and 2030

The long-term outlook for Suzlon remains positive, with significant appreciation anticipated by the end of the decade. For 2029, price targets range from ₹183 to as high as ₹330. This growth would be driven by strong, sustained demand for renewable energy and the successful completion of major projects.

By 2030, the projections diverge significantly. More cautious models predict a share price between ₹150 and ₹257. Conversely, highly optimistic forecasts suggest the stock could reach ₹445, assuming Suzlon fully capitalizes on its long-term strategic goals and the global shift toward clean energy continues at an accelerated pace.

Key Factors Influencing Future Growth

Several critical elements will shape Suzlon’s stock performance in the coming years: