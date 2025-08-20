Swedish Pension Fund Fjarde AP Fonden Cuts Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) Stake by 32,000 Shares

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by selling 32,000 shares during the first quarter of 2025, cutting its holdings by 40.6% according to recent SEC filings.

The Swedish pension fund now holds 46,773 shares of the grocery chain, worth approximately $1.03 million at the end of the most recent reporting period. This represents a significant reduction from the fund’s previous position, following an earlier divestiture where it sold 308,224 shares in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Institutional interest in Albertsons remains mixed amid the company’s pending acquisition discussions. Other major investors made contrasting moves during the same period, with Boston Partners establishing a $7.4 million new position and Nuveen LLC acquiring shares worth $10.6 million. Invesco Ltd. notably increased its stake by 166.8%, adding over 1.6 million shares worth $56.5 million.

Albertsons stock has underperformed in 2025, trading between a 52-week low of $17.00 and high of $23.20, with shares currently around $19.19. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share in its most recent quarter, slightly beating analyst expectations of $0.54, while revenue reached $24.88 billion.

Wall Street analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $24.06, suggesting upside potential despite recent institutional selling pressure. The grocery retailer offers a 3.1% dividend yield with quarterly payments of $0.15 per share.

The Swedish pension fund’s continued reduction in Albertsons holdings reflects cautious positioning ahead of potential corporate developments, as the company navigates competitive pressures in the grocery sector and ongoing merger speculation with rival chains.