Swedish Pension Fund Reduces Zillow Holdings (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.5% in Q1 2025

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.5% during the first quarter of 2025, according to its latest Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Swedish institutional investor sold 3,300 shares of the real estate platform, leaving it with 40,814 shares valued at approximately $2.8 million as of the quarter’s end.

The partial divestment by the Swedish pension fund comes amid mixed institutional investor sentiment toward Zillow, with several hedge funds and institutional investors making significant adjustments to their positions during the same period.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. dramatically increased its holdings by 213.1%, adding 44,781 shares to reach 65,795 shares worth $4.51 million. Similarly, National Pension Service boosted its stake by 74.8%, while AGF Management Ltd. raised its position by 7.8% to 156,710 shares valued at $10.74 million.

Zillow’s stock has shown strong momentum in 2025, currently trading at $84.44 with a market capitalization of approximately $20.2 billion. The real estate technology company has gained significant ground from its 52-week low of $52.86, though it remains below its recent high of $89.39. Despite negative earnings per share of $0.27, institutional investors continue to hold 71.01% of the company’s stock, reflecting confidence in Zillow’s long-term prospects.

The Swedish pension fund’s decision to trim its Zillow position aligns with its broader portfolio strategy, as Fjarde AP Fonden manages approximately $11 billion in assets and has been actively rebalancing positions across various sectors.

The fund, which serves as one of five buffer funds in Sweden’s pension system, focuses on maximizing asset value over time while maintaining emphasis on climate change and corporate governance initiatives.

Recent insider activity at Zillow includes Chief Operating Officer Jun Choo selling 45,710 shares for nearly $3.9 million at an average price of $85.21, while Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 8,247 shares for $658,605. Despite these sales, company insiders still own 25.03% of Zillow’s stock, indicating continued alignment with shareholder interests.