Taiwan’s stock market (TAIEX) Open Higher on Monday as Positive Sentiment Lifts Market | TAIEX News

Taiwan’s stock market is poised to start the week on a strong note, with the main index opening 112.79 points higher at 21,773.45 on Monday. Early trading saw turnover reach NT$6.33 billion (US$211.26 million), reflecting renewed optimism among investors as global markets digest easing geopolitical tensions and await key economic data from China and the United States.

The upbeat open follows a week in which regional indices, including the Hang Seng and US Tech 100, demonstrated resilience despite mixed economic signals and ongoing political volatility. Notably, last week’s diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and China helped calm investor nerves, paving the way for a more constructive tone across Asian equities. In Taiwan, the technology-heavy market continues to benefit from robust demand in the semiconductor and electronics sectors, which remain critical drivers of the nation’s economic growth.

Technical indicators support the positive momentum. The Taiwan Weighted Index is trading above key support levels, with analysts forecasting the uptrend could continue as long as prices remain above 21,369.5. AI-based predictions suggest that the index is likely to maintain its bullish trajectory, with potential targets on the upside as high as 21,756.42 in the near term. This outlook is reinforced by the absence of bulk deal disruptions and a strong start to the trading session.

Market participants are also closely watching macroeconomic events this week, including inflation data from China and the U.S., which could influence broader market sentiment and monetary policy expectations. For now, Taiwan’s equity market is benefiting from a favorable backdrop, with investor confidence buoyed by both external and domestic factors.

As the trading day unfolds, the focus will remain on whether the early gains can be sustained and if the market can build on this positive momentum throughout the week. With supportive technicals and improving sentiment, Taiwan shares appear well-positioned for further upside in the immediate term.