Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Falls After CEO Brian Cornell Exit Announcement Overshadows Q2 Earnings Beat

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) reported second quarter earnings of $2.05 per share, beating analyst expectations, but shares declined in Wednesday trading following the surprise announcement that CEO Brian Cornell will step down, with CFO Michael Fiddelke named as his successor.

The retailer delivered net sales of $25.2 billion, down 0.9% year-over-year but representing a nearly 2 percentage point improvement compared to the first quarter. Digital comparable sales grew 4.3%, driven by over 25% growth in same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360 and continued expansion in Drive Up services.

Traffic and sales trends improved meaningfully compared with the first quarter, particularly in stores, with all six core merchandising categories showing comparable sales improvements. Non-merchandise sales grew 14.2% with Roundel advertising, membership, and marketplace revenues all posting double-digit gains.

Despite the operational progress, Target’s leadership transition dominated investor focus. Cornell, who has led the company since 2014, expressed confidence in Fiddelke’s appointment, stating he “brings a deep understanding of our business and a genuine commitment to accelerating our progress”.

The earnings came amid ongoing challenges for Target, including foot traffic down 3.1% year-over-year according to Placer.ai data, which has historically correlated closely with the company’s revenue performance. Target has struggled to regain momentum following pandemic-era highs and faced backlash after backtracking on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts earlier this year.

Target maintained its full-year guidance despite the challenging retail environment, with management citing “disciplined cost management” that helped offset tariff-related and other cost pressures throughout the business. The company continues focusing on consistent execution heading into the critical back-to-school and holiday seasons.

Shares of Target have declined approximately 25% year-to-date, significantly underperforming compared to rival Walmart’s 10% gain, reflecting investor concerns about the retailer’s ability to navigate competitive pressures and economic headwinds. The CEO transition adds another layer of uncertainty as the company works to rebuild consumer confidence and market share.