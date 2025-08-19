TD Cowen Raises Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price Target to $77 from $54, Maintains Sell Rating

TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz has raised his price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $77 from $54 while maintaining a Sell rating on the gaming platform stock. The target increase comes despite the firm’s continued bearish outlook on the company’s valuation and growth prospects.

The price adjustment follows a series of mixed analyst actions on Roblox throughout 2025. Earlier in the year, TD Cowen had maintained a much lower price target of $40 on the stock, citing concerns over user engagement trajectory for popular games like “Grow a Garden”.

The firm had previously expressed skepticism about the sustainability of the game’s viral growth momentum, particularly following peak user activity in early June.

Contrasting Analyst Views

The TD Cowen upgrade stands in stark contrast to the generally bullish sentiment from other Wall Street firms covering Roblox. Several major investment banks have taken significantly more optimistic positions on the stock:

Benchmark recently raised its price target to $150 from $77, maintaining a Buy rating following what it described as “exceptional” Q2 results

recently raised its price target to $150 from $77, maintaining a Buy rating following what it described as “exceptional” Q2 results Oppenheimer maintains an Outperform rating with a $125 price target, citing increasing content velocity and robust technology infrastructure

maintains an Outperform rating with a $125 price target, citing increasing content velocity and robust technology infrastructure BMO Capital increased its target to $135, highlighting the record-breaking success of the “Grow a Garden” experience

The divergence in analyst opinions reflects broader uncertainty about Roblox’s valuation, which has reached demanding multiples amid strong user growth but ongoing profitability challenges.

Stock Performance and Market Position

Roblox shares have experienced significant volatility in 2025, reaching three-year highs above $128 before consolidating around current levels. The stock has delivered impressive returns of over 75% since the company’s Q1 earnings report, driven by strengthened investor confidence in platform fundamentals and game performance.

Current consensus among 22 analysts covering the stock shows an average price target of $120 with a “Strong Buy” rating, though individual targets range from a low of $49 to a high of $170. Despite the generally positive analyst sentiment, TD Cowen’s maintained Sell rating suggests continued caution about the company’s ability to justify its current market valuation of approximately $63 billion.

The gaming platform continues to show strong user engagement metrics, with daily active users expanding and successful titles like “Grow a Garden” achieving record concurrent user counts. However, concerns about advertising revenue growth and long-term monetization strategies remain key factors in analyst evaluations of the stock’s future performance.