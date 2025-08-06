Tech and EV Stocks Slide as AMD, Rivian, Lucid, Snap, and Super Micro Disappoint on Earnings

Stocks for AMD, Rivian, Lucid, Snap, and Super Micro Computer fell after each company reported disappointing quarterly results. These results indicated challenges with profits, weak future forecasts, or operational issues in major technology and electric vehicle (EV) companies.

AMD had strong year-over-year revenue growth for the second quarter, reaching a record $7.7 billion, a 32% increase. However, it missed expectations for adjusted earnings per share. U.S. export controls pressured its profit margins, leading to an $800 million inventory write-down.

This particularly affected its AI data center chip business, an important area for future growth. While AMD provided a better outlook for the next quarter, investors focused on the earnings miss and struggles in the AI segment, causing shares to drop by about 5%.

Rivian reported second-quarter revenue of $1.3 billion, which met estimates. However, its loss per share widened to $0.97, worse than the projected $0.66 loss. Higher costs from supply chain issues and rising input prices, along with a lowered delivery forecast for the year, raised concerns about Rivian’s path to profitability and affected its stock price.

Lucid also fell short in both revenue and profit in the second quarter. It reported $259.4 million in revenue and a larger-than-expected loss per share of $0.24. The company reduced its annual production target, increasing investor anxiety about its growth, even as it achieved record vehicle deliveries. Shares declined about 5% in after-hours trading following these updates.

Snap’s stock dropped as much as 15% after it reported a 9% rise in quarterly revenue to $1.345 billion and an increase in daily active users. However, the overall growth was the slowest in over a year.

The company also admitted to an ad-tech mistake that allowed cheaper ads to dominate its platform, hurting ad revenue in a highly competitive digital ad market. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also fell short of forecasts.

Super Micro Computer reported Q4 sales of $5.8 billion, an annual increase but only a slight improvement over the previous quarter. Its net income and earnings per share did not meet expectations.

Although the company gave a positive sales outlook for the first quarter, investors focused on the disappointing profit figures and lowered growth outlook, leading to a decline in its shares after the earnings report.

Overall, these reports show the vulnerability of high-growth technology and EV companies. Even small setbacks in profits, guidance, or operations can lead to significant stock sell-offs in today’s unstable trading environment.