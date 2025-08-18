Terawulf (NASDAQ: WULF) gets $1.4B backstop from Google, issues more warrants to Google

TeraWulf received a significant boost from Google as the tech giant increased its financial backstop by $1.4 billion, bringing its total commitment to approximately $3.2 billion to support the expansion of TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner data center campus in Western New York.

As part of this enhanced partnership, Google will receive warrants to acquire 32.5 million shares of TeraWulf common stock, raising its pro forma equity stake to approximately 14%.

The expanded agreement follows TeraWulf’s announcement that Fluidstack, an AI cloud platform, exercised its option to add CB-5, a new purpose-built data center building providing an additional 160 MW of critical IT load. Operations for the new facility are expected to commence in the second half of 2026, with the expansion increasing TeraWulf’s total contracted capacity with Fluidstack to approximately 360 MW.

This development builds on last week’s initial partnership announcement, where TeraWulf signed two 10-year agreements with Fluidstack worth approximately $3.7 billion in contracted revenue over the initial terms. With the CB-5 expansion, the total contracted revenue increases to $6.7 billion, with potential to reach $16 billion if lease extensions are exercised.

TeraWulf’s stock surged 8.6% following the announcement, despite the company simultaneously revealing plans to offer $400 million in convertible senior notes due 2031 to qualified institutional buyers. The proceeds from the convertible notes will help finance the data center expansion and support general corporate purposes.

The partnership positions TeraWulf as a key player in AI infrastructure development, with CEO Paul Prager emphasizing that the expansion “underscores the unmatched scale and capabilities of the Lake Mariner campus” while deepening the strategic alignment with Google as a critical financial partner in delivering next-generation AI infrastructure.

The facility will be powered by low-cost, predominantly zero-carbon energy, making it attractive for energy-intensive AI workloads.