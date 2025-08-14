TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) Soars on $3.7B AI Hosting Deal with Fluidstack, Backed by Google

TeraWulf shares surged after the company announced two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) agreements with AI cloud platform Fluidstack, securing approximately $3.7 billion in contracted revenue.

The deal positions TeraWulf as a key provider of AI infrastructure and includes significant backing from Google, which will backstop $1.8 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations.

Under the agreements, TeraWulf will provide over 200 MW of critical IT load at its Lake Mariner data center in Western New York, a facility designed for liquid-cooled AI workloads. The contracts have an initial 10-year term and include two five-year extension options that could increase the total revenue to $8.7 billion.

As part of the transaction, Google will receive warrants to acquire an approximate 8% equity stake in TeraWulf, a move seen as a strong vote of confidence from a major technology partner. This arrangement de-risks the project financing and aligns TeraWulf with one of the most influential players in the global AI landscape.

The project is scheduled for a rapid deployment, with the first phase of 40 MW expected to be online in the first half of 2026 and the full 200+ MW deployed by the end of that year.

The deal is expected to be highly profitable, with projected site-level net operating income margins of around 85%, which would generate approximately $315 million annually. This landmark transaction marks a strategic pivot for TeraWulf, expanding its focus from crypto mining to becoming a major operator of digital infrastructure for the AI sector.