Tesco (LON: TSCO) Continues to Stretch Its Lead in UK Grocery Market as Rivals Lose Ground

Tesco has extended its dominance of the UK grocery sector, gaining market share through summer 2025 as rivals Asda and Morrisons continue to cede ground, according to industry data and recent market updates.

Kantar figures show Tesco’s share rising to about 28.0%-28.4% over the 12 weeks to mid-August, supported by sales growth of 5.9%-7.0%, outpacing the wider market’s 4.1%-4.5% growth rate.

Sainsbury’s also grew but at a slower pace, with sales up 4.7%-5.7% and share around 15.1%-15.2%. Asda’s share has slipped to roughly 11.8%-12.1% amid negative 12-week sales trends, placing it just ahead of Aldi at 10.8%-11.1%, while Lidl accelerated to an 8.1% share.

Reuters reported that Tesco’s UK like-for-like sales growth accelerated to 5.1% in Q1 (to May 24), lifting its market share to 28%, the highest since 2016, as improvements in value, quality, and availability resonated with consumers. The retailer’s strategy—anchored by Clubcard Prices, Aldi price-matching on key items, and sharper promotional activity—has been credited by analysts with driving continued share gains.

Despite firm demand, market dynamics remain inflation-sensitive. Worldpanel by Numerator noted UK grocery inflation at 5.0% in the four weeks to Aug. 10, with brands outperforming own label in recent weeks, suggesting mix effects contributed to elevated prices. Footfall hit a five-year high in June, but average basket size edged lower, indicating shoppers are visiting more frequently while controlling spend per trip.

Discounters continue to grow faster than the market, with Aldi and Lidl collectively reaching 19.1% share, but Tesco retains a clear lead due to its scale, loyalty ecosystem, and sharpened value proposition. Tesco reiterated an “intensely competitive” backdrop while maintaining full-year profit guidance, underscoring confidence in its pricing, range, and retail media initiatives to sustain momentum.