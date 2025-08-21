Tesco Raises Meal Deal Price by 25p as Food Inflation Hits British Shoppers

Tesco increased the price of its iconic meal deal by 25p on Thursday, marking the third price rise in three years as the UK’s largest supermarket passes on rising food costs to customers amid persistent inflation.

The popular lunch combination of a main, snack, and drink now costs £3.85 for Clubcard holders, up from £3.60, while non-Clubcard customers face a steeper £4.25 price tag, rising from £4.00. The premium meal deal also saw increases to £5.50 and £6.00 respectively.

Rising Food Costs Drive Price Pressure

The latest increase comes as food and non-alcoholic drink prices surged 4.9% in July, up from 4.5% in June, representing the ongoing inflationary pressures hitting British retailers. Over the past five years, food prices have climbed approximately 37%, compared to just 4.4% in the preceding five-year period.

Tesco’s meal deal held steady at £3.00 for a decade before jumping in October 2022, coinciding with the fastest food price inflation in 42 years. The August 2024 price rise from £3.40 to £3.60 for Clubcard holders preceded this latest hike, highlighting the sustained cost pressures facing retailers.

Customer Backlash and Competitive Positioning

The price increase has sparked criticism from customers, with some calling it “truly devastating” on social media platforms. One 19-year-old shopper from Nottingham told the BBC she would consider alternatives like Poundland for better value, stating that Tesco had become “nearly on par with Waitrose”.

The move positions Tesco’s meal deal as more expensive than competitors including Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Co-op, though it remains cheaper than Boots. Sainsbury’s raised its meal deal price from £3.75 to £3.95 earlier this summer, marking its second increase in under a year.

Loyalty Card Strategy and Market Impact

The dual pricing structure reflects how major supermarkets leverage loyalty programs to attract customers while managing tightening profit margins. An estimated 80% of Tesco customers use its Clubcard program, allowing the retailer to offer better deals to frequent shoppers while gathering valuable purchasing data.

Tesco defended the increase, stating the meal deal “remains great value” and noting that some premium combinations would cost over £8 if purchased separately. The company is adding new products to its premium range, including Finest salmon and gochujang konbini rolls.

The Bank of England has indicated that rising employment costs and new business taxes may contribute an additional 1-2% to food inflation, with expectations that food price inflation will peak at 5.5% by year-end before declining to 2-3% by 2026.