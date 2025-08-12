Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Grants Musk $29 Billion Stock Award at 2018 Strike Price

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has awarded CEO Elon Musk 96 million stock options valued at about $29 billion, matching the $23.34 exercise price of his voided 2018 compensation plan, in a move aimed at securing his leadership amid an ongoing legal battle over the prior award.

The options will vest over two years if Musk remains in a key executive role and must be held for five years after vesting. The company said the grant will be forfeited or reduced if courts reinstate any portion of the original 2018 package, which was struck down by a Delaware court last year on governance grounds. That ruling is now under appeal.

Tesla’s board cited retention as the sole purpose of the interim award, underscoring Musk’s central role as the company shifts focus from mass‑market EVs toward autonomous driving, robotics, and AI software. The strike price mirrors the rescinded package but includes new service and holding-period requirements.

Critics note the award lacks performance hurdles, calling it a deep‑in‑the‑money retention grant. Supporters argue the extended holding period aligns Musk’s interests with shareholders over the long term. Tesla shares edged higher on the news as markets weighed leadership stability against ongoing governance concerns.