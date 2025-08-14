Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Consolidates Near $339 as Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Momentum

Tesla shares are consolidating around the $339 mark as renewed optimism about the company’s robotaxi ambitions counters technical resistance and broader market uncertainty.

The stock has held firm after a recent 10% rally, with investors weighing the long-term potential of autonomous driving against near-term operational headwinds and slowing global EV demand.

The primary catalyst supporting the stock is its autonomous driving strategy, with a robotaxi service currently operating with safety drivers in Austin and plans for expansion across other U.S. cities.

While CEO Elon Musk’s promises have been met with some investor skepticism after past missed deadlines, progress on the initiative and a planned 2026 production start for the “Cybercab” are reviving bullish sentiment.

From a technical perspective, the stock is facing a significant ceiling in the $348–$350 range, which has attracted sellers following the recent advance. Support has formed just above the $338 level; a failure to hold this could see the price retreat toward the $325–$330 zone.

The wide divergence in Wall Street price targets, from as low as $115 to as high as $500, highlights the deep division among analysts on how to value Tesla’s future ventures versus its core EV business.