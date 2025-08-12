Tesla stock’s Robotaxi plans advance as Guggenheim maintains Sell rating

Tesla shares were in focus Tuesday after fresh updates signaled advancing Robotaxi plans, even as Guggenheim reiterated its Sell rating and $175 price target, citing mixed market signals and unresolved commercialization risks.

The brokerage said investor enthusiasm around autonomy has outpaced evidence of a near-term revenue path, despite progress in pilot operations and software roadmaps.

Guggenheim’s stance follows a stretch of autonomy-related headlines, including CEO Elon Musk’s push to scale Robotaxi pilots in Austin and discussions to license Full Self-Driving software, positioning autonomy and robotics as core to Tesla’s next leg of growth.

While optimism has lifted sentiment across autonomy-adjacent names, Guggenheim argued the reaction underscores uncertainty about how Robotaxi economics will translate to Tesla’s fundamentals in the coming quarters.

Recent commentary from multiple outlets highlighted that Tesla’s latest autonomy updates produced a bifurcated response: bulls see strategic momentum and optionality, while bears emphasize regulatory, safety, and unit-economics hurdles that could prolong timelines.

Guggenheim’s maintained Sell reflects the latter view, flagging risk that the stock price embeds ambitious execution on Robotaxi before a clear roadmap to scaled deployment and monetization is established.

Investors are watching for concrete milestones: geographic expansion of trials, regulatory green lights, fleet scaling, and evidence of sustainable take-rates and utilization—key levers for unit economics in a Robotaxi model.

Until those proof points are visible, Guggenheim’s conservative positioning remains anchored to fundamentals and delivery trends rather than narrative upside from autonomy themes. For now, Tesla’s Robotaxi story is advancing—but the debate on valuation versus verifiable commercialization is set to remain center stage into the next catalyst window.