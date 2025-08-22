Tesla (TSLA) is Slow in Reporting Crashes. The Feds Want to Know Why

Federal auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla after discovering the electric vehicle maker has repeatedly failed to report crashes involving its self-driving technology within the required timeframe, raising questions about regulatory compliance as the company expands its autonomous vehicle programs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed Thursday that Tesla submitted reports on “numerous” incidents involving its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems several months after crashes occurred, far exceeding the mandated five-day reporting window.

The investigation comes at a critical time as Tesla launched its robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, two months ago and plans nationwide expansion while preparing over-the-air updates to enable millions of existing vehicles to drive autonomously.

Systematic Reporting Failures Under Scrutiny

NHTSA’s probe will focus on three key areas: why Tesla delayed crash reports, whether the submissions contained all necessary data and details, and if additional unreported crashes remain unknown to regulators. The safety agency noted that when reports were eventually submitted, Tesla delivered them either in large batches or on a rolling basis rather than the required individual five-day notifications.

Tesla attributed the delays to “an issue with Tesla’s data collection,” which the company claims has now been resolved, but did not respond to media requests for additional comment. The investigation adds to mounting regulatory pressure on Tesla’s autonomous driving technology, including an existing probe covering 2.4 million vehicles following crashes in low-visibility conditions that resulted in at least one fatality.

Broader Implications for Autonomous Vehicle Rollout

The timing proves particularly significant given Tesla’s ambitious autonomous vehicle expansion plans. Investors have maintained support for Tesla stock despite declining sales and profits, betting on the company’s self-driving technology despite ongoing safety concerns.

The regulatory scrutiny extends to Tesla’s Austin robotaxi fleet, with NHTSA requesting details about vehicle operations, remote control capabilities, and maximum speeds.

Under federal regulations established in 2021, automakers must report crashes involving advanced driver-assistance systems within one to five days depending on severity, with civil penalties for non-compliance.

The investigation underscores broader challenges facing autonomous vehicle deployment as regulators balance innovation with public safety oversight in an rapidly evolving technology landscape.