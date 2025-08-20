Tesla (TSLA) Stock Drops 1.8% as Class-Action Lawsuit Over Autopilot Marketing Gains Legal Ground

Tesla shares declined 1.8% in Tuesday trading following a California court’s decision to certify a class-action lawsuit targeting the electric vehicle maker’s marketing claims around its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) capabilities.

The legal setback adds significant financial and reputational risk to Tesla at a challenging time, as the company faces slowing global EV demand and persistent price pressures across its vehicle lineup. The class-action status means the lawsuit could potentially affect a large number of Tesla customers who purchased vehicles based on the company’s autonomous driving promises.

Tesla’s stock has struggled in 2025, currently ranking as the worst performer among the “Magnificent Seven” high-growth technology companies. Shares peaked above $488 in December 2024 following Trump’s re-election but have since plummeted 35% to close last week at $315.35.

The Autopilot marketing lawsuit comes amid broader legal challenges for Tesla. The company faces a separate securities class-action lawsuit filed by Pomerantz LLP covering the period between April 2023 and June 2025, with a deadline for lead plaintiff appointments set for October 4, 2025.

Despite the legal headwinds, Tesla maintains a market capitalization of approximately $1.07 trillion and continues attracting significant investor interest with daily trading volumes exceeding 72 million shares. The company’s strategic initiatives, including $33/hour robotaxi job opportunities, remain in focus as potential growth drivers.

However, strained relations with political figures, declining sales, and an aging product lineup have weighed on investor sentiment, even as Tesla anticipates future growth from autonomous vehicle technology. The legal certification of the Autopilot class-action lawsuit represents another hurdle for the company as it navigates an increasingly competitive EV market while defending its marketing practices in court.

Analysts note that the combination of legal risks and operational challenges creates uncertainty for Tesla shareholders, particularly as the company works to maintain its leadership position in the evolving electric vehicle sector.