Tesla (TSLA) Stock in August 2025: Buy or Pass as EV Credits Near Expiry and Growth Slows

Tesla enters August under pressure as U.S. federal EV tax credits are slated to end for vehicles purchased after September 30, 2025 under the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” a policy shift that could raise effective purchase prices by up to $7,500 and weigh on near-term demand.

Management has cautioned about “rough quarters ahead,” with the company pivoting narrative emphasis toward robotaxis and robotics while core auto profitability softens.

Recent quarterly figures highlight the challenge: Tesla’s revenue fell about 12% year over year and profits declined roughly 16% in the three months through June amid slower sales and pricing pressure, marking a third consecutive profit drop. Delivery trends have remained weak, reinforcing concerns that intensified competition and policy uncertainty are reshaping the demand curve for EVs in the U.S. and abroad.

Market commentary around Tesla this year reflects a tug-of-war between long-term autonomy optionality and near-term execution risk, with several outlets flagging alternating rallies and drawdowns as investors react to regulatory shifts, delivery data, and product milestones.

The looming sunset of the EV credit compounds this volatility risk into the fall, as buyers may pull forward purchases before the deadline and then step back, potentially creating a demand air pocket afterward.

Bottom line for August: For risk-tolerant investors focused on multi-year autonomy and AI upside, weakness driven by policy and cyclical EV softness may be viewed as an entry window, but only with acceptance of elevated drawdown risk and execution dependence beyond autos.

For investors prioritizing earnings visibility and stable demand, the combination of shrinking profit, competitive pressure, and the tax-credit cliff argues for patience until there is clearer evidence of delivery stabilization, margin traction, or monetization progress in robotaxis and software.