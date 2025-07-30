The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Qualcomm, Broadcom and Intel

Qualcomm, Broadcom, and Intel are major players in the semiconductor industry and were highlighted this week in the Zacks Analyst Blog. There is growing interest in Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings report.

Qualcomm will share its fiscal third-quarter results on July 30. Analysts expect revenues of $10.36 billion and earnings of $2.68 per share. Although consensus earnings estimates have slightly dropped recently, Qualcomm has a strong history of exceeding expectations, with an average earnings beat of 6.43% over the last four quarters.

Zacks’ analytics suggest a possible earnings beat this quarter, giving Qualcomm an earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Rank #3 (Hold).

Recently, Qualcomm launched its Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, which has been quickly adopted by major brands like HONOR, vivo, and soon Realme. The company is also forming strategic partnerships in the Middle East and making high-profile acquisitions, such as Autotalks, MovianAI, and a pending $2.4 billion deal for Alphawave Semi.

These efforts show Qualcomm’s push into AI, automotive, and edge computing, aiming to lead in generative AI and 5G applications.

However, Qualcomm’s stock has not performed as well as its competitors. Over the past year, Qualcomm’s shares dropped by 10.3%, while Broadcom’s shares gained 93.8% and Intel’s shares fell by 32.2%. Still, Qualcomm’s current valuation appears attractive, with shares trading at 13.44 times forward earnings, below both the industry average and its historical norm.

Overall, the outlook is positive. Qualcomm’s high-end handset business is growing, and its advancements in AI, automotive, and IoT could drive future growth. However, the company faces challenges from low-cost Asian chipmakers and shrinking profit margins in the mid-tier device market.

Additionally, Intel is increasing its presence in AI PCs, and Broadcom is expanding into smartphone parts, adding to the competitive landscape.

Investors should closely follow Qualcomm’s Q3 earnings and its strategic decisions as the company aims to strengthen its technology leadership and benefit from the next phase of AI-driven digital growth.