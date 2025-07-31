These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Microsoft, Meta, CoreWeave, Qualcomm, Roblox, Norwegian, CVS, Carvana, and More

Wall Street’s most volatile movers on July 31, 2025, reflect a mix of earnings-driven surges, headline surprises, and continued momentum among both blue chips and high-growth disruptors.

Microsoft (MSFT) shares soared in after-hours trading, extending their rally from $513.24 at last close as investors responded enthusiastically to blockbuster earnings and upbeat AI guidance. Microsoft’s market cap is now poised to breach new record highs, underpinning a strong sentiment in tech mega caps.

Meta Platforms (META) spiked nearly 13%, closing at $779.84 in regular trading, as stellar ad revenue and accelerated AI monetization far surpassed expectations. This surge underscores Meta’s resilience and dominance in the digital advertising sector even as it makes hefty investments in AI.

CoreWeave (CRWV) experienced notable volatility, with shares closing at $102.71—down over 5% for the day and nearly 15% off recent highs—amid choppy trading. Investors are weighing CoreWeave’s meteoric multi-month gains against profit-taking and shifting sentiment in the cloud and AI infrastructure space.

Qualcomm (QCOM) slipped modestly, closing at $159.06, as traders digested its latest results and guidance amid ongoing global semiconductor supply chain debates. The stock hovered near the lower end of its session range despite maintaining a bullish technical stance.

Roblox (RBLX) advanced to finish at $124.94, buoyed by user growth data and optimism around new gaming platform features.

Other key movers include:

, which saw heavy volume and price swings in premarket and regular sessions as the company issued fresh quarterly updates, signaling strong booking trends yet cautious forward guidance. CVS Health (CVS) climbed to $62.30, extending gains on robust retail sales and a positive outlook for its healthcare services arm.

Carvana (CVNA) closed at $333.59, continuing its rally as retail and institutional bulls pile into the high-beta online used car retailer, despite concerns over sector-wide demand fluctuations.

Across the board, today’s biggest stock movers reflect intense activity around earnings reports, sector rotation, and changing institutional appetite for risk—spotlighting the ongoing dynamism in U.S. equity markets.