Tilray Brands (TLRY) Jumps Over 26% as Italian Pharma Partnership Expands Medical Cannabis Access

Tilray Brands shares surged more than 26% Wednesday afternoon after Tilray Medical said its wholly owned subsidiary, FL Group S.R.L., entered a strategic partnership with Italian drugmaker L. Molteni & C. dei F.lli Alitti to broaden availability of EU‑GMP cannabis extracts for patients across Italy.

The deal pairs FL Group’s regulatory and distribution capabilities with Molteni’s nationwide network and expertise in pain therapies and substance dependence, aiming to accelerate physician education and integrate cannabis extracts into evidence‑based care pathways.

The announcement sparked heavy retail interest and momentum in TLRY, with investor chatter and sentiment indicators reflecting outsized attention to the stock following the Italy expansion news.

Management framed the agreement as a patient‑access and clinician‑enablement initiative, emphasizing targeted education for healthcare professionals to support pain‑management use cases and consistent supply through established pharmacy channels.

Operationally, Tilray Medical continues to build on a Europe‑first strategy, with active operations in Germany, Italy, Portugal, Poland, and the U.K., reinforcing its position as a leading supplier in regulated medical cannabis markets.

The Italy partnership extends that footprint in one of Europe’s most tightly controlled environments, potentially easing adoption barriers while leveraging Molteni’s scientific leadership and distribution reach.

Early trading data showed TLRY up more than 20% intraday, with some trackers citing gains above 26% as the market digested the partnership’s access and education components and their implications for prescription growth in Italy’s pain and dependency segments.

Investors will watch for prescription volume trends, formulary coverage, and physician uptake as key markers of commercial traction following the tie‑up.