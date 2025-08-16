Tristan Rogers, Longtime ‘General Hospital’ Star, Dies at 79 After Battle with Lung Cancer | Tristan Rogers Death

Tristan Rogers, the beloved actor best known for his role as Robert Scorpio on General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 79 after a battle with lung cancer.

His manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed his passing, noting that Rogers, despite his diagnosis, had never been a smoker. The news of his death comes just weeks after his lung cancer diagnosis was made public.

A Star Is Born: Tristan Rogers’s Journey to Fame

Born in Melbourne, Australia, Tristan Rogers embarked on his acting career in his twenties. Before becoming a household name in American soap operas, he gained experience in Australian television, appearing in series like Bellbird, Number 96, and The Box. His journey eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he would secure the role that would define his career.

Tristan Rogers first appeared on General Hospital in 1980, in what was initially intended to be a two-day role. However, his captivating portrayal of the clever and dashing super spy, Robert Scorpio, quickly made him a fan favorite.

His on-screen chemistry with Kristina Wagner, who played Felicia Cummings, made them one of daytime television’s most iconic supercouples. Robert Scorpio’s adventurous spirit, sharp wit, and deep emotional connections resonated with millions, solidifying his place as a staple in the fictional town of Port Charles for over 45 years.

Beyond Port Charles: A Versatile Actor

While Robert Scorpio remained his most recognizable role, Tristan Rogers showcased his versatility across various television shows and films. He had a notable recurring role as Colin Atkinson on The Young and the Restless.

He also made appearances on The Bold and the Beautiful and Another World. His film credits include Jack Rio and Raven, among others. Rogers also voiced the character Jake in Walt Disney Pictures’ The Rescuers Down Under.

A Legacy of Talent and Devotion

Tristan Rogers’s impact on the entertainment industry, especially within the soap opera genre, is profound. His manager, Meryl Soodak, emphasized that the role of Scorpio “meant everything to him”.

Frank Valentini, the executive producer of General Hospital, expressed the show’s heartbreak, stating that “Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio)“. Rogers was known for his loyalty, kindness, and deep love for his family. His ability to bring depth and authenticity to his characters left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

Tristan Rogers’s career spanned decades, marked by his dedication and ability to transform a small part into a monumental role. He received a Daytime Emmy for his performance in the digital series Studio City. Though he is gone, his legacy of compelling performances and cherished memories will undoubtedly continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come.

