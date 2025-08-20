Trump Administration Seeks Equity Stakes in Micron (MU), TSMC Under CHIPS Act Overhaul

The Trump administration is pursuing equity stakes in major semiconductor companies including Micron Technology Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as part of a fundamental restructuring of the $52.7 billion CHIPS and Science Act.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is spearheading the initiative that would transform the federal program from traditional grants to an equity-for-funding model, giving the U.S. government direct ownership stakes in critical chipmakers receiving taxpayer support.

Major Recipients Face Ownership Requirements

Micron stands as a primary target, having received $6.2 billion in approved subsidies to develop manufacturing facilities in New York and Idaho. As the second-largest CHIPS Act recipient after Intel, the memory chipmaker represents a significant opportunity for government equity participation under the new approach.

TSMC received $6.6 billion in approved funding for U.S. expansion, though most funds remain undistributed. Taiwan’s Economy Minister Kuo Jyh-huei confirmed Wednesday his ministry would “consult with TSMC and the National Development Council” to evaluate potential U.S. government ownership implications.

Samsung also faces similar prospects with $4.75 billion in approved subsidies potentially subject to equity requirements. Like other recipients, the Korean conglomerate has not yet received the majority of allocated funding.

Intel Sets Precedent for New Model

The strategy builds on ongoing Intel Corp. negotiations, where the government seeks a 10% equity stake in exchange for the chipmaker’s $7.86 billion grant. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Lutnick was “working on a deal with Intel” for government equity participation.

“The Biden administration was literally giving Intel and TSMC money for free,” Lutnick told CNBC. “Donald Trump turned it into saying, ‘Hey, if we’re going to give you the money, we want a piece of the action for the American taxpayer.’”

Non-Voting Stakes Limit Government Control

Lutnick indicated any government stakes would be non-voting, meaning Washington would not directly influence corporate operations while still receiving financial returns. The arrangement aims to protect taxpayer investments without government management of private companies.

The approach follows other unconventional Trump administration deals, including allowing Nvidia to sell chips to China in exchange for the U.S. receiving 15% of those sales.

Industry Response and Implementation Challenges

Taiwan officials are carefully evaluating the implications for TSMC, a private company with complex international ownership structures. The National Development Council, which holds TSMC shares, will participate in discussions about potential U.S. equity participation.

TSMC, Intel, Micron, and Samsung declined comment on the equity-stake proposals, reflecting industry uncertainty about the new requirements.

The shift represents unprecedented government intervention in private markets, using taxpayer funds to acquire ownership positions in strategic companies. While supporters argue it protects public investments, critics warn of exposing taxpayers to corporate volatility and creating new investment risks.

The ultimate implementation depends on ongoing negotiations and companies’ willingness to accept government ownership in exchange for continued CHIPS Act funding access.