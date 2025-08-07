Trump Demands Intel CEO’s Resignation Amid National Security Scrutiny | Intel Stock Price

President Donald Trump has publicly called for the immediate resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, branding the executive as “highly CONFLICTED” in a Truth Social post this Thursday.

Trump’s remarks, issued without expanding on specific allegations, come at a time when the new chief of the U.S. technology giant faces mounting political and regulatory scrutiny.

The controversy follows closely on the heels of a letter from U.S. Senator Tom Cotton to Intel’s board, raising questions over Tan’s investments and prior business relationships with semiconductor firms in China, some linked to the Chinese military.

The senator’s inquiry also pointed to Cadence Design Systems—where Tan served as CEO during a period when the company admitted to illegal exports of sensitive technology to Chinese entities.

While no evidence has surfaced to indicate Tan retains any current ties or that he violated U.S. investing laws, these associations have sparked debate over Intel’s stewardship of American taxpayer funds and its strategic role in national defense supply chains.

Intel, for its part, has stated it remains committed to U.S. national security interests and compliance with all relevant regulations, and has pledged to address the senator’s concerns directly. As of this publication, the company has not issued a direct response to Trump’s demand.

The incident underscores intensifying political and regulatory pressures confronting U.S. technology leaders amid heightened concerns over foreign influence and supply chain integrity.

Investors, policymakers, and industry watchers alike are closely monitoring the unfolding situation for any impact on Intel’s leadership, government partnerships, and broader market outlook.