Trump Doubles India Tariff to 50% Over Russian Oil Trade; New Delhi Calls Move ‘Extremely Unfortunate,’ Vows Action

Tensions between India and the United States have escalated sharply after President Donald Trump signed an executive order doubling tariffs on Indian goods in direct response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil.

The new trade measure, announced late Wednesday, raises the total levy on most Indian exports to the US from 25% to a punitive 50%, marking the highest tariff imposed by Washington on any trading partner. The additional 25% tariff is set to take effect in 21 days, on August 27, 2025.

The White House described the decision as a necessary step to counter what it claims is India’s indirect funding of Russia’s war in Ukraine by acquiring discounted Russian crude. President Trump, in recent remarks, criticized India as an “unfair trading partner,” warning of further increases if New Delhi does not curb its Russian energy imports.

India’s government responded swiftly, condemning the tariff as “extremely unfortunate, unfair, and unjustified.” In a statement, officials stressed that the tariff hike would deeply impact bilateral economic ties and disrupt critical industries, including pharmaceuticals, textiles, and software exports.

Senior officials indicated India is weighing reciprocal action—potentially targeting American goods—and hinted at a broader reassessment of global trade partnerships in response to what they view as Washington’s double standards.

The tariff escalation follows the collapse of months-long trade negotiations, with Indian sources attributing the breakdown to last-minute US demands and political miscalculations. Analysts warn that the new duties could hurt not only Indian exporters but also American companies with deep supply chain linkages in India, further inflaming global trade uncertainty.

Market reactions have been swift, with Indian equities and major US-listed Indian ADRs showing volatility following the announcement. As developments unfold, both governments have signaled an openness to dialogue, but immediate resolution appears unlikely.

For now, investors and businesses on both sides of the Pacific are bracing for the fallout from one of the most significant US-India trade confrontations in recent years.