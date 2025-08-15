Trump’s Proposed GLP-1 Program Could Massively Boost Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk

A new pilot program proposed by the Trump administration to cover costly GLP-1 weight-loss drugs under Medicare and Medicaid could provide a powerful, long-term tailwind for pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

The initiative, if implemented, promises to dramatically expand patient access to blockbuster anti-obesity medications like Zepbound, Wegovy, and Mounjaro.

The plan, which is being tested by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), is slated to begin in April 2026 for Medicaid and January 2027 for Medicare. This would be a monumental shift, as Medicare currently excludes coverage for weight-loss treatments, and Medicaid coverage varies by state. Granting federal coverage would unlock a vast and previously untapped market for these highly effective, but expensive, drugs.

For patients, this program could be life-changing, providing access to treatments that cost upwards of $1,000 per month out-of-pocket. For Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, who have established a dominant duopoly in the GLP-1 space, the financial implications are immense. It would solidify their market leadership and supercharge sales growth for years to come.

This potential long-term catalyst comes at a crucial time for both companies, whose stocks have recently been battered by concerns over potential tariffs on imported drugs and mixed clinical trial data.

While near-term volatility has been high, the prospect of federal coverage for their flagship drugs offers a clear pathway to substantial future growth, reinforcing their central role in the booming anti-obesity market.