TSX Climbs to Record High as Powell Leaves Rate-Cut Option on the Table

Canada’s main stock index jumped to a fresh record on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled openness to cutting interest rates if economic conditions warrant, lifting risk appetite across global markets.

The S&P/TSX Composite rose more than 1% intraday, surpassing 28,300, with broad-based gains led by technology and energy shares as investors cheered the prospect of looser U.S. policy into the autumn.

The advance followed Thursday’s milestone close above 28,000 for the first time, underpinned by strength in resource-linked sectors and a rotation toward Canadian equities, which have lagged the more tech-heavy U.S. benchmarks this month.

Reuters noted the TSX’s year-to-date outperformance versus the S&P 500 in recent weeks, aided by gold miners and energy stocks that benefit from a softer dollar and firmer commodity backdrop.

Futures action remained steady into the speech after a record-setting session, with traders pricing roughly a 71% chance of a 25-basis-point U.S. rate cut in September, down from more than 85% a week earlier amid mixed economic signals. Powell’s remarks were interpreted as keeping the door open to easing, a supportive cue for rate-sensitive sectors and cyclicals leveraged to global growth.

Information technology and energy led Friday’s push to new highs, while materials extended gains on expectations for supportive real yields and resilient metals demand. The move also reflected Canada’s sector mix: limited exposure to U.S. mega-cap tech helped insulate the TSX from recent Nasdaq volatility, while resource shares provided ballast as oil stabilized and bullion held near elevated levels.

With the TSX on pace for a third straight weekly gain, investors now turn to upcoming Canadian data and Bank of Canada communications for confirmation that domestic policy can complement a potentially easier Fed stance into the fourth quarter.