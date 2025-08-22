U.S. stocks are on the move Friday as Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures jump; optimism remains cautious

U.S. stock futures jumped Friday morning as investors cautiously positioned ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s highly anticipated Jackson Hole address, with the Dow leading gains while broader optimism remained measured.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 0.3%, S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 contracts remained relatively flat, reflecting lingering uncertainty about monetary policy direction.

At the opening bell, the Dow surged nearly 300 points or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 added approximately 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite hovered near breakeven. The cautious tone reflects investor sensitivity to Powell’s remarks, which could provide crucial signals about the Federal Reserve’s September meeting and potential interest rate cuts.

Powell Speech Creates Market Tension

Market participants are bracing for what could be a pivotal moment, with options pricing indicating expectations for the S&P 500 to move approximately 0.8% in either direction by week’s end—nearly double the index’s average daily movement over the past month.

Futures markets currently price in a 72% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September, down from 92% a week ago, highlighting how quickly sentiment has shifted.

The backdrop heading into Powell’s speech shows signs of market fatigue, with the S&P 500 declining for five consecutive sessions through Thursday—marking its longest losing streak of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been particularly pressured, falling 2% for the week as investors rotate away from mega-cap technology stocks toward value-oriented and smaller-cap names.

Cautious Optimism Prevails

Despite the recent pullback, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for Fed easing to support equity markets into year-end. Jim Caron of Morgan Stanley Investment Management noted that Powell is “likely to explain and justify why the Fed can begin cutting rates in September,” which could be broadly supportive for risk assets.

However, Evercore ISI analysts warned that Powell’s speech might trigger a rough patch for stocks if Wall Street deems his remarks insufficiently dovish, potentially causing a “near-term pullback of -7% to -15% into October” if expectations for aggressive easing are disappointed.

This delicate balance between hope and caution continues to characterize market sentiment as traders await clarity on the Fed’s policy path forward.