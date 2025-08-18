UBS Cuts Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) Price Target to $240 on Tariff and Growth Concerns

UBS has significantly reduced its price target for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) to $240 from $290, while maintaining a Neutral rating on the athletic apparel stock. The 17% price target cut reflects mounting concerns over sluggish U.S. sales momentum and increasing cost pressures from tariffs.

Weak U.S. Performance Drives Downgrade

The investment bank cited lackluster U.S. sales momentum through August, with the company generating approximately just 1% U.S. sales growth in the second quarter. This represents a dramatic slowdown for a brand that has historically delivered robust double-digit growth in its core North American market.

UBS expects Lululemon to reduce its fiscal year 2025 earnings per share guidance by 20 cents from the current $14.58-$14.78 range, primarily due to tariffs and related cost headwinds. The firm anticipates the market already expects this outcome, suggesting the guidance cut may already be priced into shares.

Tariff Impact on Margins

The company faces fresh pressure from U.S. tariffs, including 30% levies on Chinese imports and 10% on other Asian goods, which are expected to compress profit margins. TD Cowen projects these tariffs will contribute to a 157 basis point year-over-year decline in gross margins for fiscal 2025, with 50 basis points specifically attributed to higher tariffs

UBS joins a chorus of Wall Street firms lowering their Lululemon targets. TD Cowen recently cut its price target to $298 from $321, citing tougher macroeconomic conditions and increased competition. Wells Fargo also reduced its target to $225, highlighting persistent U.S. weakness and margin pressures.

The stock has faced significant headwinds this year, with shares down approximately 40% year-to-date as the company grapples with changing consumer behavior and an increasingly competitive athleisure market. Despite maintaining impressive gross profit margins of 59.3%, analysts remain cautious about the company’s near-term prospects amid these structural challenges.