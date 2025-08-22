UBS Lifts S&P 500 Annual Target to 6,600 for Second Time in Two Months

UBS Global Wealth Management raised its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 6,600 from 6,200, marking the second upward revision within two months as the investment firm bets on sustained corporate earnings strength, easing trade tensions, and anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The new target implies 3.6% upside potential from the index’s recent close at 6,370.17, following a previous increase from 6,000 to 6,200 in late June.

The upgrade reflects robust second-quarter earnings performance across the S&P 500, with 80.2% of the 459 companies reporting results exceeding analyst expectations as of August 15.

UBS strategists noted that earnings grew 8% in Q2, surpassing the firm’s initial 5% forecast, while the “Magnificent 7” technology stocks delivered 30% growth compared to the bank’s 20% projection. The median company beat estimates by 4.5 percentage points, higher than the typical 3.5 percentage point outperformance.

UBS also revised its earnings per share estimates upward, raising the 2025 forecast to $270 from $265 and increasing the 2026 projection to $290 from $285. The firm established a June 2026 index target of 6,800, up from the previous 6,500 forecast, reflecting confidence in the market’s longer-term trajectory.

Despite the optimistic price targets, UBS maintained its neutral stance on U.S. equities, cautioning that “the market may already be factoring in considerable optimism regarding trade developments, the absence of immediate catalysts, and high valuations”.

The firm joins other major investment banks including Citigroup and HSBC that have raised their S&P 500 targets this month amid the strong earnings season and improved economic conditions.

The timing coincides with investors awaiting Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech Friday, which could provide crucial insights into the central bank’s monetary policy direction and validate expectations for September rate cuts that underpin UBS’s bullish forecast.