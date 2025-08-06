UK Stock Market Opens Higher as Coca Cola HBC, Ibstock, and Legal & General Deliver Strong Interims

Today, as the UK stock market opened, investors saw positive updates from three major companies: Coca Cola HBC, Ibstock, and Legal & General. Each company showed signs of strength and growth, helping to boost confidence despite a cautious economic outlook.

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) announced its half-year results, showing strong demand and smart pricing strategies. Organic revenue increased by 9.9% compared to last year, mainly due to higher prices and a 2.6% rise in sales volume.

This suggests that consumers are still buying and that the company can handle rising costs. Management also confirmed their guidance for the year, expecting strong growth in both revenue and profits.

Building supplies maker Ibstock (LON:IBST) shared its interim report, showing early signs of recovery in the market. Sales volumes are starting to rise, indicating a slow rebound in construction. Revenue grew by 8.6% year-on-year, but profits fell slightly as costs rose.

Ibstock believes that increasing demand will improve profit margins in the second half of the year. The company is keeping its dividend steady, showing commitment to its shareholders during this recovery period.

Legal & General (LON:LGEN) reported strong half-year results across its main business areas. The company achieved operating profit per share at the higher end of expectations, thanks to good performance in all segments.

Their efficiency efforts are paying off, and they raised the interim dividend by 2%, in line with their earlier guidance. The overall outlook for Legal & General remains positive, reflecting solid management and growth potential.

The market reacted cautiously to these updates, with investors observing earnings and dividend commitments as key signs of strength within the FTSE 350. These results paint a picture of steady growth in key sectors, setting a positive tone for today’s trading.